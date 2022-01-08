Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is trading up Friday in a crypto market that is falling lower. It is trading higher than most popular cryptos, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Chainlink Defies Red Crypto Market, Trading Higher Than Ethereum And Bitcoin - January 7, 2022
- Bitcoin price falls to three-month low - January 7, 2022
- Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Updates His Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and Three Altcoins As Markets Stumble - January 7, 2022