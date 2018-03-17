Chart Shows Bitcoin Hitting $91,000 By March 2020

Warren Buffett has concerns about Bitcoin and Allianz’s Head of Global Economics & Strategy thinks it could fall to $0. But Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors’ Head of Research, thinks it could rise to $91,000 by March 2020. Fundstrat and Lee have …
