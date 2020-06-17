China Reveals East Asia Crypto Scheme To Rival Bitcoin, Facebook’s Libra And The U.S. Dollar
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-06-17
An influential group in China has revealed plans for an East Asia cryptocurrency scheme that could see a basket of currencies combined to take on bitcoin, Facebook’s libra and even the U.S.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)