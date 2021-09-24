The People’s Bank of China on Friday called cryptocurrency-tied deals in the country illegal, sending bitcoin shares about 4.5% percent lower, according to a report.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as China Intensifies Crackdown on Crypto - September 24, 2021
- China Issues Blanket Ban On Cryptocurrency Trading; Bitcoin, Coinbase, Robinhood Slide - September 24, 2021
- China’s central bank calls cryptocurrency-tied deals illegal, bitcoin drops 4.5%: report - September 24, 2021