China powers nearly 80% of the global cryptocurrencies trade, but the energy required could jeopardise its pledge to peak carbon emissions by 2030 China’s electricity-hungry bitcoin mines that power …
Read Full Story
- Final Taproot Activation Specifics Chosen With a Bitcoin Blockchain ‘Coin Toss’ - April 6, 2021
- Researchers warn China that its bitcoin mining could undermine global sustainability efforts - April 6, 2021
- China’s vast bitcoin mining empire risks derailing its climate targets, says study - April 6, 2021