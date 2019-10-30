(Bloomberg) — Canaan Inc., the world’s second-largest maker of Bitcoin mining machines, filed for a U.S. initial public offering. The Hangzhou, China-based company listed its offering size as $400 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Chinese Bitcoin Mining Machine Maker Canaan Files for U.S. IPO - October 30, 2019
- Worldwide Google Searches for ‘Bitcoin’ Hit 3-Month High - October 30, 2019
- Bitcoin Eyes First Monthly Price Gain Since June - October 30, 2019