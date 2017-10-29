Chinese Might be Able to Trade Bitcoin Again Soon

19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the most important conference in China this year, ended on Oct. 24. With the end of the conference, some temporary regulations and policies are canceled as well. Among the regulations, the shutdown of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Will Bitcoin sow tulips or a financial revolution for young Australians? - October 29, 2017
- Bank of America Bullish on Bitcoin ETFs, Anticipates 1.6 Billion USD Market - October 29, 2017
- A Nagging Concern About Bitcoin ETFs - October 29, 2017