A Chinese government official has been sentenced to life in prison for both illegitimate business operations of running a 2.4 billion Chinese Yuan ($329 million) Bitcoin mining enterprise and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Oman’s Visionary Leap Into Bitcoin Mining - August 22, 2023
- Chinese official sentenced to life in prison for Bitcoin mining, corruption - August 22, 2023
- From stocks to bitcoin, soaring US yields cast shadow over risk asset rally - August 22, 2023