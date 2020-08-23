Chris Larsen, Executive Chair Of Ripple, Argues China Can Reverse Bitcoin Transactions
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
2 hours ago
2020-08-23
According to Larsen, “…at least 65 percent of cryptocurrency mining is concentrated in China, which means the Chinese government has the majority needed to wield control over those protocols and can …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)