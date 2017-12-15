Not everyone is convinced that bitcoin isn’t a giant bubble ready to burst. Its surging value has created a sort of mania in the market, according to North American Securities Administrators Association president Joseph Borg, who recently told reporters …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cigar Business Ditches Cigars Entirely For Bitcoin - December 15, 2017
- Watch Out, North Korea Wants Your Bitcoin - December 15, 2017
- Bitcoin futures are about to get another big boost - December 15, 2017