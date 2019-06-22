US-based crypto venture DigitalMint has teamed with convenience store chain, Circle K, installing 20 Bitcoin ATMs across Arizona and Nevada as part of a pilot programme. “We are thrilled to be …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Circle K adds Bitcoin ATMs to 20 convenience stores - June 22, 2019
- Bitcoin Has Surpassed $11,000 To Climb 250% From December Low - June 22, 2019
- Bitcoin is trading above $10,000 for the first time in over a year following Facebook’s cryptocurrency announcement and strong 2019 growth - June 22, 2019