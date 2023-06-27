Circle’s co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Allaire, expects the new wave of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be approved as “past concerns” of regulators are being addressed. “I believe progress is being made with more mature market structures that would support something like that.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Circle’s Allaire Says Bitcoin ETFs Likely to be Approved: Bloomberg - June 27, 2023
- Riot Platforms to add 33,000 Bitcoin miners ahead of 2024 halving - June 27, 2023
- Bitcoin offshoot has more than doubled over the last week - June 27, 2023