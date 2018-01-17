NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bitcoin may lose 50 percent of its value from its current level as fears over regulatory clamp-downs have spurred a rout among cryptocurrencies this week, Citi analysts said on Wednesday. The world’s biggest and best known digital …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Citi sees bitcoin potentially halving in value again - January 17, 2018
- Bitcoin Plummets as More Governments Crack Down on Cryptocurrencies - January 17, 2018
- Why Is Bitcoin So Volatile – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - January 17, 2018