CleanSpark Acquires Plug-in Ready Bitcoin Mining Facility Scalable to 86 Megawatts, or 2.6 EH/s

The new site in Washington, Georgia, currently at 36 megawatts, is expected to add 1.1 EH/s to CleanSpark’s hashrate in current quarter, a 38% increase Aerial view of CleanSpark’s new bitcoin mining …
