Bitcoin miner CleanSpark climbed on Tuesday after the company said it will acquire new mining facilities. CleanSpark shares were last higher by nearly 9%.Bitcoin miner CleanSpark climbed on Tuesday after the company said it will acquire new mining facilities that will give it the power and infrastructure to potentially double its hashrate within the first half of the year.
