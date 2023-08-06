Today during trading, shares of 3iQ Coinshares Bitcoin ETF opened at $6.37 and closed at $6.33. It traded at a low of $6.32 to a high of $6.37. Share prices eased -0.47 percent from the previous day’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: 3iQ Coinshares Bitcoin ETF down on Friday (BTCQ) - August 6, 2023
- Closing Bell: Betapro Inverse Bitcoin ETF up on Tuesday (BITI) - August 6, 2023
- Closing Bell: The Bitcoin Fund down on Friday (QBTC-U) - August 6, 2023