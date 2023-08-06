In today’s trading, Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF opened at $13.07 and closed at $13.02. prices ranged from $12.98 to $13.09. The price dipped -0.38 percent from the previous day’s close of $13.07.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF down on Friday (FBTC) - August 6, 2023
- Crypto Scam Recovery: Reporting Scammed Bitcoin (RSB) and Taking Action Against Fraudulent Crypto Exchanges - August 6, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Remains Above $29,000 Mark As ApeCoin Becomes Top Gainer - August 6, 2023