CME Bitcoin futures hit a 2-year high, but options market data reflects investors’ hesitancy. Bitcoin (BTC) futures open interest at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) hit an all-time high of $3.65 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb This Week as BTC Hovers Near 17-Month High - November 3, 2023
- Opinion: With Bitcoin’s halving months away, it may be time to go risk-on - November 3, 2023
- CME Bitcoin futures hit record high, but uncertainty looms above $36K - November 3, 2023