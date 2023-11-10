CME has overtaken Binance for the largest share of open interest in Bitcoin futures contracts as anticipation builds over the potential approval of BTC spot ETFs in the United States.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Binance Blockchain Week 2023: UXUY, the Bitcoin Ecosystem Builder - November 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Surges To 18-Month High While Spot Bitcoin ETF Token Presale Close To $250k Raised - November 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Could Hit $69K by Mid-2024 as It Enters Acceleration Phase, Analyst Says - November 10, 2023