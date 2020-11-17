Open interest for bitcoin futures traded on CME Group’s exchange has reached record highs of $976 million amid a surge of institutional capital inflows to the leading cryptocurrency and its derivative …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- CME Sees Record High Open Interest for Bitcoin Futures on Wave of Institutional Inflows - November 17, 2020
- HODL FOMO vs. Speculative FOMO: Why This Bitcoin Bull Market Will Be Different - November 17, 2020
- Bitcoin jumps to three-year high as Covid crisis changes investor outlook - November 17, 2020