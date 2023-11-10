CME’s open interest in Bitcoin futures reaches $4.07 billion, capturing a 24.7% market share, surpassing Binance’s $3.8 billion. CME’s gradual market share gain in 2023 highlights growing institutional interest in trading the leading cryptocurrency asset.
