As for forecasting the price of bitcoin? Add a blindfold to the intrepid navigator. Let’s look at two predictions made earlier this year. At the optimistic end of the spectrum is Geoff Kendrick, head …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- CNBC Daily Open: Bitcoin’s still struggling to gain acceptance - September 5, 2023
- Could your bitcoin soon be as green as your dollar bill? - September 5, 2023
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & USDC — Asian Wrap 05 September - September 4, 2023