As for forecasting the price of bitcoin? Add a blindfold to the intrepid navigator. Let’s look at two predictions made earlier this year. At the optimistic end of the spectrum is …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- CNBC Daily Open: Investors still aren’t convinced by bitcoin - September 4, 2023
- Closing Bell: 3iQ Coinshares Bitcoin ETF USD down on Friday (BTCQ-U) - September 4, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Spot ETF: Will BTC Mimic Gold’s 2004 Price Surge? Analyst Weighs In - September 4, 2023