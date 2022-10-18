CNBC’s Eamon Javers joins ‘Squawk Box’ to report on the couple accused of laundering billions in stolen Bitcoin. They are featured in a new CNBC documentary, ‘Crocodile of Wall St,’ on YouTube.
Read Full Story
- CNBC’s ‘Crocodile of Wall St’ focuses on a couple accused of laundering billions in Bitcoin - October 18, 2022
- Bitcoin Is ‘Wound Up.’ Why It Could Be Getting Ready for a Big Gain. - October 18, 2022
- $740M in Bitcoin exits exchanges, the biggest outflow since June’s BTC price crash - October 18, 2022
Discussion about this post