In the 24 hours following the CME’s Tuesday announcement of plans to launch a bitcoin futures contract, popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase added more than 100K users, reports Bloomberg. The startup now has about 12M users vs. roughly 10M at the start …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase added 100K users after CME announced bitcoin futures contract - November 2, 2017
- Bitcoin Is the ‘Very Definition’ of a Bubble, Credit Suisse CEO Says - November 2, 2017
- Bitcoin blows past $7,000, double its value in mid-September - November 2, 2017