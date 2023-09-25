Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) currently holds $25 billion in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reserves.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase Bitcoin Reserves Touch $25B, Approach Satoshi Nakamoto’s HODlings - September 24, 2023
- Bitcoin Holds $26K Fort, Ethereum, Dogecoin Head Lower As Sharp Sell-Off Hits Equity Markets: Analyst Looks To ‘Uptober’ For Relief Rally - September 24, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether drop; top cryptos retreat with Toncoin leading losers - September 24, 2023