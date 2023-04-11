Shares jumped in companies exposed to cryptocurrency prices and dynamics in crypto markets on Tuesday after Bitcoin rallied past the key $30,000 level, marking its highest point since the bear market in digital assets accelerated last summer. Coinbase …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase, Block, and Other Crypto Stocks Jump as Bitcoin Rallies Past $30,000 - April 11, 2023
- Stocks Higher, Newmont Sweetens Bid, Warren Buffett Looks East, Abortion Pill Challenge, Bitcoin Suge – Five Things To Know - April 11, 2023
- MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Bet Now in Profit Amid Latest Rally - April 11, 2023