Brian Armstrong said Wednesday that Coinbase is moving to enable user access to the Lightning Network, at the time offering some rare positive praise for Bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin starts the day in the green and pushes through $26,000 - September 13, 2023
- Coinbase CEO Calls Bitcoin ‘Most Important Asset in Crypto’ Ahead of Lightning Integration - September 13, 2023
- Is Bitcoin BSC Set To Follow In Bitcoin’s Footsteps & Go From $1 To $30,000? - September 13, 2023