Coinbase Commerce discontinues Bitcoin support, focusing on EVM protocols and expanding digital asset offerings for merchant payments.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin miner Iren seeks to restore faith in the digital currency as it reveals AI pivot - February 18, 2024
- Coinbase commerce drops Bitcoin and UTXO coins - February 18, 2024
- Bitcoin (BTC) Breaches $50K, Investors Turn To Chainlink (LINK) and Pullix (PLX) Presale To Maximize Gains - February 18, 2024