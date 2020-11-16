The website and mobile app of U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase are down as bitcoin is nearing $17,000, within striking distance of its all-time high of $19,665 set in 2017. A …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase Goes Down as Bitcoin Nears $17K - November 16, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Prediction 2021: Huge Analyst Call Sees Bitcoin Surging - November 16, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Ascends to $16.8K; Uniswap and Tether 35% of Ethereum Transactions - November 16, 2020