According to Arkham, the exchange’s holdings amount to almost 5% of all Bitcoin that currently exists. Arkham said that Coinbase currently holds a total of 947,755 BTC. At the moment, Bitcoin’s circulating supply is around 19,493,537, according to coin information website CoinGecko.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase holds 5% of all Bitcoin in existence: Data - September 23, 2023
- Bitcoin has the potential to cut global emissions by 8% - September 23, 2023
- Want To Learn More About The Fascinating World Of Bitcoin? Here Are Some Great Ways To Get Involved - September 23, 2023