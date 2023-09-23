Arkham announced it identified nearly $25 billion in Bitcoin in crypto exchange Coinbase’s portfolio. The BTC holdings are approximately 948,000, closer to the 1 million BTC of Satoshi Nakamoto. Coinbase is thus the world’s largest known Bitcoin entity,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase is largest Bitcoin (BTC) holder in the world: Arkham - September 23, 2023
- Coinbase holds 5% of all Bitcoin in existence: Data - September 23, 2023
- Bitcoin has the potential to cut global emissions by 8% - September 23, 2023