Coinbase is laying off 1,100 employees as Bitcoin prices continue to fall
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-14
Just four months ago, Coinbase reportedly spent $14 million on a Super Bowl ad that consisted almost entirely of a colorful QR code bouncing around the screen, pointing viewers to a website where they …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)