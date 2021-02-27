Coinbase Global Inc.’s filing to become a publicly-traded company provides a glimpse into the remarkably small circle of mostly men who command the incredibly lucrative digital landscape. This …
Read Full Story
- Coinbase Mafia Shows How Tight a Circle Holds Sway Over Bitcoin - February 27, 2021
- Arca to Join the Bitcoin Trust Race Competing Against Numerous Crypto Fund Rivals - February 27, 2021
- Bitcoin’s energy use is ‘staggering’ and a worry for big investors, Kleinwort investment chief says - February 27, 2021