Coinbase must face a negligence lawsuit from customers who bought bitcoin cash (BCH) following its allegedly botched listing on the exchange during the 2017 bull market, a judge has ruled. U.S. …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Small Bitcoin Rival Is Up Over 200% So Far This Year—Here’s Why - August 7, 2019
- Coinbase Must Face Negligence Suit Over Bitcoin Cash Listing, Judge Rules - August 7, 2019
- This Revamped Idea for “Bitcoin Vaults” May End Exchange Hacks for Good - August 7, 2019