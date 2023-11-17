A long-awaited bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) could open the floodgates for the $48.3 trillion U.S. wealth management industry to sweep into the crypto
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase Reveals ‘Massive’ $48 Trillion Opportunity Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP And Crypto Price Pump - November 17, 2023
- How bitcoin mining became a major player in energy markets - November 17, 2023
- Bitcoin bull market FOMO absent as BTC price nears key $39K profit zone - November 17, 2023