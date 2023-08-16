Coinbase has recently received the green light from the National Futures Association (NFA) to extend its services to include investment opportunities in cryptocurrency futures for eligible clients …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase Secures Approval to Launch Bitcoin and Ether Futures Trading for US Customers - August 16, 2023
- Coinbase approved to sell crypto futures in the U.S.—a ‘watershed moment’—as decision on Grayscale spot Bitcoin ETF looms - August 16, 2023
- In Canada, Spot Bitcoin ETFs Have Been Working for Years - August 16, 2023