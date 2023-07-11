Shares of Coinbase jumped as much as 16% Tuesday after the crypto exchange reached an agreement with Cboe’s BZX Exchange to maintain a surveillance-sharing agreement for five of its spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase Soars After Reaching Cboe Surveillance Sharing Agreement for 5 Bitcoin ETF Applications - July 11, 2023
- Can banks push Bitcoin to clean up its act? - July 11, 2023
- Better Bitcoin Stock: Riot Platforms vs. Marathon Digital - July 11, 2023