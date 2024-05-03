Coinbase stock fell 3.5% in premarket trading on Friday after the shares advanced 8.9% on Thursday, before the release of first-quarter results. Coinbase reported earnings of $4.40 a share on revenue of $1.64 billion, blowing past estimates among analysts surveyed by FactSet of profit at $1.15 a share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase Stock Falls. It’s Up Against Darkening Bitcoin Sentiment. - May 3, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Plunges 3% As The FOMC Keeps Rates Unchanged, But The 99BTC Learn-To-Earn Crypto ICO Closes On $1 Million - May 3, 2024
- Bitcoin price is failing to break these 2 key resistance lines at $60K - May 3, 2024