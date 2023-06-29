The financial giant has filed for an exchange-traded fund with the cryptocurrency broker as a custodian. One analyst is looking past any potential windfall.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase Stock Has Soared Since BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Move. Why It May Not Last. - June 29, 2023
- Crypto Daily: Bitcoin bulls stage recovery, Binance denied German licence - June 29, 2023
- Apple Remains Adamant Despite Criticism; Damus Removes Bitcoin Tip Button To Remain On App Store - June 29, 2023