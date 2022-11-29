Coinbase Wallet will no longer support the native tokens associated with Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRP) and Stellar (XLM), effective Dec.5, according to an …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Fallout from FTX crypto broker collapse spreads to bitcoin-linked asset - November 29, 2022
- Coinbase Wallet Delists XRP, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic - November 29, 2022
- Brazil Approves Bill Regulating Use Of Bitcoin As Payment - November 29, 2022