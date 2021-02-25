Satoshi Nakamoto owns about 5% of the bitcoin market. If their 1.1 million cache was transferred, bitcoin prices could plummet, Coinbase said.
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Is the Most Scarce Asset You Can Buy: MicroStrategy’s Saylor - February 25, 2021
- Coinbase warns the entire crypto market could be destabilized if bitcoin’s anonymous creator is ever revealed or sells $30 their billion stake - February 25, 2021
- Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Are Fueling Innovation In Space - February 25, 2021