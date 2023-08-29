Coinbase Global Inc. shares were surging in Tuesday trading after a federal appeals court delivered a favorable ruling related to a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. A Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals judge said Tuesday that the Securities and …
