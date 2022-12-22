The Philippines’ remittance market now has a faster, cheaper option through the use of the Lightning Network. Customers in the U.K. and Europe can now use CoinCorner’s Send Globally feature to send fiat to the Philippines after partnering with Pouch,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Slips. The Focus Is Back on FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried. - December 22, 2022
- Bitcoin interest surged in 2022 as ‘crypto winter’ arrived: Morning Brief - December 22, 2022
- British Columbia Suspends New Connections for Bitcoin Miners - December 22, 2022