HONG KONG, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the 2nd of March, global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx released its first promo video counting down to the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving in 2024.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Dollar eases as Fed clues awaited; bitcoin hits 2-year high - March 3, 2024
- CoinEx Releases 1st Brand Video: Interpreting the Bitcoin Halving and “Less Is More” Philosophy - March 3, 2024
- Cryptocurrency total market value crosses $2.5 trillion; Bitcoin price at its highest level since November 2021 - March 3, 2024