Digital asset manager CoinShares is putting gold on the bitcoin blockchain. Working with wallet provider Blockchain and precious medal trader MKS (Switzerland) SA, the U.K.-based firm announced …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinshares, Blockchain Launch Gold Token Network on a Bitcoin Sidechain - October 15, 2019
- UK Real Estate Firm Accepts Bitcoin for Sale of 150-Year-Old Church - October 15, 2019
- CoinShares jointly rolls out a gold token ‘DGLD’, built on the bitcoin network - October 15, 2019