Bitcoin investors are spooked by anticipation of an imminent Mt. Gox payout to victims of a 2014 hack on the exchange that led to its collapse.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Collapsed bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox is about to unload $9 billion of coins onto the market. Here’s what it means - July 1, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Soars 4% As This Learn-To-Earn Crypto ICO Races Towards $3 Million - July 1, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Jumps 4% Breaking Out of June Downtrend, What’s Ahead in July? - July 1, 2024