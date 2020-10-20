The realized volatility of Bitcoin above $10,000 has never dropped this low, data from Skew finds. Heading into November, BTC enters an unprecedented phase that could lead to immense volatility.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Colossal Price Cycle Impending? Bitcoin Volatility Above $10k Hits Historical Low - October 19, 2020
- CORRECTION: 3iQ’s The Bitcoin Fund Offers Trading Denominated in Canadian Dollars - October 19, 2020
- Closing Time for Bitcoin’s Iconic Room 77 – ‘And That’s OK,’ Says Owner - October 19, 2020