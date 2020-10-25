A senior strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence says that he does not see what’s going to stop bitcoin from appreciating. He explains that as bitcoin matures, it will trade more like gold than stocks.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Commodity Analyst: ‘I Don’t See What’s Going to Stop Bitcoin From Appreciating’ - October 25, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Closes Above $13K for First Time Since January 2018 Driven by a Flurry of Good News - October 24, 2020
- Gold ‘breaking down’ against Bitcoin is highly bullish for BTC — Analyst - October 24, 2020