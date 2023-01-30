Osprey Funds claims that Grayscale Investments misled customers about how likely it was that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust will be allowed to become an ETF.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Competitor Sues Manager of the Largest Bitcoin Fund, Alleging Deceptive Practices - January 30, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Fall as Market Braces for More Fed Rate Hikes - January 30, 2023
- Bitcoin price analysis: BTC faces resistance at $24,000, is correction imminent? - January 30, 2023